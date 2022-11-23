Catholic World News

Catholic participants weigh in on results of UN climate change conference

November 23, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: The UN Climate Change Conference in Egypt, COP27, recently concluded with the establishment of a fund for poorer nations, and with no new emissions cuts.



“This is a great success for all people of goodwill who wanted COP27 not to end in words without concrete actions,” said Father Vitalis Anaehobi, the secretary general of the Regional Episcopal Conference of West Africa. Other Catholic participants were less sanguine in their assessment.

