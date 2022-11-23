Catholic World News

‘You will be my witnesses’: Minnesota archbishop pens post-synodal letter

November 23, 2022

» Continue to this story on Archdiocese of Saint Paul and Minneapolis

CWN Editor's Note: In his 60-page letter, Archbishop Bernard Hebda of Saint Paul and Minneapolis said that the three priorities of the archdiocesan synod were “forming parishes that are in the service of evangelization,” “forming missionary disciples who know Jesus’s love and respond to his call,” and “forming youth and young adults in and for a Church that is always young.”



As a result of the synod, the archbishop is appointing Vicars for Evangelization and a Vicar for Charisms, along with a “Blue Ribbon Commission to present recommendations on the formation of parents as primary educators.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!