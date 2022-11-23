Catholic World News

Catholic leaders respond to shooting at Colorado nightclub

November 23, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: The Colorado Springs nightclub shooting left five dead and 26 injured.



“The shooter appeared to target members of the LGBTQ community,” said Bishop James Golka of Colorado Springs. “Anytime specific members of the population are targeted for violence, we should all be concerned. As Christians and Catholics, we believe in the intrinsic dignity and value of all human life. We commit ourselves to protecting and defending that human life.”

