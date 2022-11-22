Catholic World News

Pope ousts leaders of Caritas International

November 22, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has replaced the top leaders of Caritas International, the worldwide consortium of Catholics charities.



The unexpected move comes after an independent review of Caritas International, which produced a report that “real deficiencies were noted in management and procedures, seriously prejudicing team spirit and staff morale.”



Aloysius John, the president of Caritas International, has been removed from office—along with the group’s vice-presidents, treasurer, and general secretary. Pope Francis has named Pier Francesco Pinelli as temporary administrator. The Vatican emphasized that the review did not uncover any financial or sexual misconduct. In fact, despite the drastic action to replace top staff, the Dicastery for Integral Human Development insisted that “financial matters have been well handled.”





