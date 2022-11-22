Catholic World News

Medical organizations challenge FDA’s past approval of chemical abortion drugs

November 22, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Four medical organizations, joined by four physicians, have asked a federal court to declare the FDA’s approval of chemical abortion drugs to be unlawful.



“The only way the FDA could have approved chemical abortion drugs was to use its accelerated drug approval authority, necessitating the FDA to call pregnancy an ‘illness’ and argue that these dangerous drugs provide a ‘meaningful therapeutic benefit’ over existing treatments,” the plaintiffs stated. “What’s more, the FDA needed to disavow science and the law because the FDA never studied the safety of the drugs under the labeled conditions of use.”

