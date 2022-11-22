Catholic World News

Vatican issues message for World Fisheries Day

November 22, 2022

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: “I would like to invite governments, international organizations, fisheries, faith-based organizations, and in a particular way Catholic institutions such as Stella Maris and Caritas, to join hands in effectively implementing the existing conventions [i.e, treaties] and legislation and in cooperating to find innovative solutions for these inter-connected problems faced by the fishing world in an effort to protect ‘our common home,’” Cardinal Michael Czerny, SJ, the Prefect of the Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development, wrote in his message for World Fisheries Day.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!