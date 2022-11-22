Catholic World News

Nicaraguan bishops express concern for thousands who are leaving the country

November 22, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Since 2018, when the Ortega regime became increasingly repressive, 200,000 people have fled Nicaragua. In their Advent message, the nation’s bishops expressed “the concerns we have about the social, political, and economic events of our homeland—especially, among others, the migratory crisis, which is a reflection of a human drama that challenges us.”

