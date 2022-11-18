Catholic World News

613 Italian sex abuse cases sent to Vatican, archbishop reveals

November 18, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: In its first report on the sexual abuse of minors in Italy’s 226 dioceses, the Italian bishops’ conference said that it had received reports of 89 allegations of the sexual abuse of minors and vulnerable adults in 2020 and 2021. Out of the 68 alleged perpetrators, 30 were clerics, 15 were religious, and 23 were laity.



A victims’ advocacy organization described the report as “absolutely unsatisfactory and shameful.”



At a press conference, Archbishop Giuseppe Baturi of Cagliari, the secretary of the episcopal conference, revealed that Italian bishops have referred 613 abuse cases to the Dicastery (formerly Congregation) for the Doctrine of the Faith since 2001.



“We have to understand how many victims, what their profile is, who are those responsible,” he said.

