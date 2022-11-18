Catholic World News

New USCCB president on unity, the Eucharist, and holiness

November 18, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: In an interview with OSV News, Archbishop Timothy Broglio, the new US bishops’ conference president, spoke about the importance of Eucharistic adoration.



“I happen to be the archbishop of the youngest archdiocese in the United States because my people for the most part are between 18 and 38,” said the prelate, who leads the Archdiocese for the Military Services, USA. “Eucharistic devotions are very, very popular with that age group.”



Responding to accusations that he is “anti-Francis,” Archbishop Broglio said, “I think Pope Francis would be surprised by that. I’m sure he’s certainly seen this in the summary that they give him every morning, and I’m sure he’s as perplexed as I am. But I think I’m going to have a chance to see him in 10 days and hopefully we can laugh about this.”

