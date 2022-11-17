Catholic World News

New USCCB president would welcome meeting with Biden, stands by comments on homosexuality and abuse crisis

November 17, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: The new president of the US Conference of Catholic Bishops, Archbishop Timothy Broglio of the Archdiocese for the Military Services, said at a press conference that his predecessor, Archbishop José Gomez, had a “great desire” to meet with President Biden and that he would welcome a meeting with Biden as well.



In 2018, Archbishop Broglio wrote that “there is no question that the crisis of sexual abuse by priests in the USA is directly related to homosexuality.” Asked for additional comment at the press conference, he said, “I think it is certainly an aspect of the sexual crisis that can’t be denied. And that’s certainly not to point a finger at anyone, but I think it would be naïve to suggest that there’s no relationship between the two.”

