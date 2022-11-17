Catholic World News

Prelate links Catholic social teaching, Ukraine’s defense against invasion

November 17, 2022

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: In an interview with Vatican News, Archbishop Borys Gudziak, the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Archbishop of Philadelphia, drew a parallel between Catholic social doctrine and Ukraine’s defense against invasion.



“You can see that there’s a fight for Ukrainian dignity,” he said. You can see the great solidarity. You hear that in the humanitarian efforts in the defense of the country.”



“People are working at a grassroots level – subsidiarity means deciding things at the lowest level, which gives everybody a sense of authority and responsibility,” he continued. “And the struggle, the effort, the work, the project needs to be for the common good.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!