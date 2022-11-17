Catholic World News

Forest rangers, local towns stop planned cut of Christmas tree for Vatican

November 17, 2022

» Continue to this story on CNS

CWN Editor's Note: The town of Rosello, Italy, was slated to donate a 200-year-old tree to serve as the Christmas tree in St. Peter’s Square.



“Local activists started flagging problems, such as the lack of transparency concerning the donation and the failure to carry out an environmental impact study,” according to the report. The tree was outside town land, in a protected area, and now a different town will donate a tree.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!