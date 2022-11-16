Catholic World News

Peruvian journalist who investigated scandal-ridden lay group meets with Pope

November 16, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Paola Ugaz described her meeting with the Pope as “a big message to the survivors of the Sodalicio, who continue without a response, justice, reparation.” (The Sodalicio is the Sodalitium Christianae Vitae (SCV), whose founder was disciplined by the Vatican in 2017.)



A Peruvian archbishop who is a member of the SCV filed a defamation suit against Ugaz; the SCV’s members include priests as well as laity.

