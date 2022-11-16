Catholic World News

Federal judge rejects Biden administration’s transgender mandate

November 16, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Alliance Defending Freedom (ADF) described the judge’s decision as “a victory for female athletes and health care providers.”



The administrations regulations would “force doctors to perform harmful medical procedures that seek to alter a patient’s biological sex even if the procedure violates the doctors’ medical judgment or religious beliefs,” according to ADF.

