Bolivian bishops call for wisdom and dialogue in the face of growing hatred and resentment

November 16, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Lamenting the “hatred, resentment, [and] intolerance that grows and takes over our streets,” Bolivia’s bishops appealed for a “true and sincere desire to resolve problems in a spirit of peace, understanding and serene brotherhood.”



Parts of the nation have been gripped by protests over the past month. Encyclopaedia Britannica describes Luis Arce, the nation’s president since 2020, as a “passionate socialist with an abiding affinity for legendary revolutionary Che Guevara.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

