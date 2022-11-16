Catholic World News

Pope Francis vows to help Yazidis during meeting with leader

November 16, 2022

» Continue to this story on Rudaw (Kurdistan Region, Iraq)

CWN Editor's Note: On November 14, Pope Francis received Hazim Tahsin Beg, prince of the Yazidi religious sect since 2019.



The Islamic State launched a genocide of the sect’s members in 2019.



“”We will do our best and spare no efforts to assist you,” the Pope said (according to the prince). “We will put pressure on the international community, and they will put pressure on Iraq in order to resolve the problems” related to displaced Yazidis’ return to their homes.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!