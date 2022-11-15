Catholic World News

FBI releases video of Buffalo pregnancy-help center firebombing

November 15, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: The FBI has released video from the firebombing of a pregnancy-help center near Buffalo, New York, “seeking the public’s help to identify the individuals responsible for the arson.”



The video, accompanied by some photos, shows two masked men vandalizing the clinic, and a blurred image for the car they used to flee the scene.



The CompassCare Pregnancy Services Center was firebombed in June. The FBI released the video and plea for public assistance five months later.

