Dutch cardinal wants encyclical on gender ideology

November 15, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Willem Eijk of Utrecht has called for a papal encyclical to counter the influence of gender ideology.



With the Dutch bishops gathered in Rome for their ad limina visit, Cardinal Eijk said that he had made the suggestion to Vatican officials. “Gender theory is being pushed in all kinds of organizations and we as a Church have not said that much about it,” he said.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

