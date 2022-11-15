Catholic World News
Irish columnist: suppress Catholic religious orders
November 15, 2022
CWN Editor's Note: In a measure of anti-Catholic sentiment in Ireland, a columnist for the Irish Examiner, Fergus Finlay, has suggested that religious orders should be dissolved, and all their assets handed over to the government.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
