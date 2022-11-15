Catholic World News

Washington archdiocese cancels annual Mass for March for Life

November 15, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: The Archdiocese of Washington, DC, has announced that it will no longer sponsor the annual Mass for Life, which had been celebrated for years in conjunction with the March for Life.



The archdiocese explained that many dioceses are now choosing to focus their pro-life efforts within their own states, after the Dobbs decision overturned the Roe v. Wade decision. Therefore the Washington archdiocese “has decided not to move forward with hosting the larger multi-diocese rally.”



The Mass for Life and the Youth Rally that accompanied it had been the largest youth events sponsored by the Washington archdiocese.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

