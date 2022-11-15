Washington archdiocese cancels annual Mass for March for Life
November 15, 2022
» Continue to this story on CNA
CWN Editor's Note: The Archdiocese of Washington, DC, has announced that it will no longer sponsor the annual Mass for Life, which had been celebrated for years in conjunction with the March for Life.
The archdiocese explained that many dioceses are now choosing to focus their pro-life efforts within their own states, after the Dobbs decision overturned the Roe v. Wade decision. Therefore the Washington archdiocese “has decided not to move forward with hosting the larger multi-diocese rally.”
The Mass for Life and the Youth Rally that accompanied it had been the largest youth events sponsored by the Washington archdiocese.
For all current news, visit our News home page.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!
-
Posted by: Randal Mandock -
Today 12:53 PM ET USA
R E T R E A T. That's how you spell the Catholic Church in the U.S. today. But not only here--all across the West. As Christian Russia fights for its life and very soul against the "woke" and homosexual onslaught from the West, we are laying down and surrendering. We allow the atheists and other anti-Catholics to define the terms of engagement and teach their nasty orthodoxy. In the mean time, our prelates fiddle while the Church "consolidates", plays synodal games, and dumbs down its children.