Progressive clergy in Brazil facing death threats after Lula’s election

November 15, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: In the Brazilian presidential election, former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva defeated incumbent Jair Bolsonaro by a 51%-49% margin. Supporters of the leftist Lula, including Auxiliary Bishop Vicente de Paula Ferreira of Belo Horizonte, have received death threats.

