Catholic organizations urge Congress: Extend Medicaid postpartum, children’s health coverage to 12 months

November 15, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: The Catholic Health Association of the US, Catholic Charities USA, and the US bishops’ Committee on Domestic Justice and Human Development urged congressional leaders to “make the 12-month Medicaid postpartum coverage and Medicaid and Children’s Health Insurance continuous coverage for children a required federal benefit.”



“The United States has the highest maternal mortality rate among all developed countries in the world, with over half of these deaths occurring after delivery or postpartum (1/3 of which occur beyond one week postpartum),” the signatories wrote. “Despite this reality, and the fact that 4 in 10 births in the US are paid for by Medicaid, mandatory postpartum coverage still extends only to 60 days after delivery.”

