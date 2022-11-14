Catholic World News

Father Martin meets with Pope Francis at Vatican

November 14, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis received Father James Martin, SJ, on November 11.



The meeting lasted “for 45 minutes, during which we spoke about the joys and hopes, the griefs and anxieties, of LGBTQ Catholics,” Father Martin tweeted. “It was a warm, inspiring and encouraging meeting that I’ll never forget.”

