Catholic World News

Communication must be inclusive and truthful, Pope tells Vatican dicastery

November 14, 2022

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: On November 12, Pope Francis addressed employees and participants in the plenary assembly of the Dicastery for Communication. (A plenary assembly is a biennial meeting of a Vatican department’s officials with its members from around the world.)



In his written remarks, the Pope called on Vatican communicators “to encourage closeness, to give voice to the excluded, to draw attention to what we normally discard and ignore.” He added that “communication must also make the diversity of views possible, while always seeking to preserve unity and truth, fighting slander, verbal violence, personalisms, and fundamentalism.”



In his off-the-cuff remarks, the Pope said that “media professionals must engage with [their] audience.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!