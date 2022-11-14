Catholic World News

New vigil calls for justice for 1989 massacre of Jesuits in El Salvador

November 14, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Six Jesuits and two others were murdered in their residence at the Jesuit Central American University in 1989.



Some members of the Salvadoran military have been convicted and imprisoned; the alleged masterminds are now on trial.



“The truth is the right of the people to know who committed these atrocious crimes and why they committed them so that they do not happen again,” said Father Andreu Oliva, the university’s rector.

