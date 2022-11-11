Catholic World News

Archbishop Cordileone: The Catholic Church must be allowed to serve the victims of gender ideology

November 11, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: “Tens of thousands of young teenagers are being physically medicated and sometimes mutilated for life, the majority of whom would probably have found the way to reconcile with their bodies if left uninterrupted,” wrote Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone of San Francisco. “Parents are threatened with being cut off from their children.”



“Imprisoned women have been raped and impregnated by biological males forced into their living quarters,” he continued. “Women in homeless shelters and young girls at swimming pools in many states are being denied a safe space, and even the haven of female sports is being invaded by biological males.”

