USCCB outlines migration-related priorities for remainder of year

November 11, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Auxiliary Bishop Mario Dorsonville of Washington, the chairman of the bishops’ Committee on Migration, has written a letter to members of Congress urging “you and your colleagues to address [six] pressing migration-related matters before the end of the 117th Congress.”



“The work of the USCCB on behalf of immigrants, refugees, unaccompanied children, trafficking victims, and others on the move answers Christ’s call to welcome the stranger and furthers the Church’s commitment to protecting the life and dignity of every human person, from the moment of conception to natural death,” Bishop Dorsonville wrote. “The priorities I’ve conveyed here are consistent with those aims.”

