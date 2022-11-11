Catholic World News

‘Priestly formation at the heart of evangelization,’ Pope Francis tells seminary rectors

November 11, 2022

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: “In summary, the formator’s life, his constant human and spiritual growth as a disciple-missionary of Christ and as a priest, sustained and promoted by the grace of God, is undoubtedly the fundamental factor at his disposal to bring effectiveness to his service to seminarians and other priests in their configuration to Christ, Servant and Good Shepherd,” Pope Francis stated in prepared remarks to participants in the course for seminary rectors and formators of Latin America.



“In fact, his own life testifies to what his words and gestures try to convey in the dialogue and interaction with his interlocutors in formation,” the Pope added.

