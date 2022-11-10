Catholic World News

Report: Pope orders canonical visitation of Spain’s seminaries

November 10, 2022

» Continue to this story on El Debate (Madrid)

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has ordered a canonical visitation of Spanish seminaries, the Spanish newspaper El Debate (Twitter) has reported.



According to the report, the visitation will take place in January and February 2023 and will be conducted by Bishop Arturo Eduardo Fajardo Bustamante, 61, and Bishop Milton Luis Tróccoli Cebedio, 58. Both are from the South American nation of Uruguay.

