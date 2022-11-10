Catholic World News

Pope Francis has helped facilitate prisoner exchanges, Russian ambassador confirms

November 10, 2022

» Continue to this story on CNS

CWN Editor's Note: Aleksandr Avdeyev, Russia’s ambassador to the Holy See, said that Pope Francis has personally facilitated exchanges of military prisoners.



“In this case, we highly appreciate the personal actions of the Pontiff, who is carrying out a very important humanitarian mission that allows hundreds of people to return to their families,” he said.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!