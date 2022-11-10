Action Alert!
Catholic World News

Pope Francis has helped facilitate prisoner exchanges, Russian ambassador confirms

November 10, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Aleksandr Avdeyev, Russia’s ambassador to the Holy See, said that Pope Francis has personally facilitated exchanges of military prisoners.

“In this case, we highly appreciate the personal actions of the Pontiff, who is carrying out a very important humanitarian mission that allows hundreds of people to return to their families,” he said.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

