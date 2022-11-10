Catholic World News

Situate military peacekeeping within context of development, Vatican diplomat tells UN meeting

November 10, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Gabriele Caccia, apostolic nuncio and Permanent Observer of the Holy See to the United Nations, spoke at a UN meeting devoted to a review of its 12 peacekeeping operations.



“The Holy See has long held that peace is not merely the absence of war, rather true peace can be achieved only when we strive for justice through dialogue, pursuing reconciliation and mutual development,” he said. “As such, peacekeeping operations must be situated firmly in the broader framework of peacebuilding and development activities, the conduct of which provide the only path to long-term sustainable peace.”



He continued, “Within this framework, and in keeping with the principle of subsidiarity, peacekeeping operations should prioritize the protection of civilian life, the facilitation and monitoring of political settlements and the promotion and protection of human rights.”

