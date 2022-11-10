Catholic World News

CCHD releases synod listening session report

November 10, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: The Catholic Campaign for Human Development (CCHD), the US bishops’ controversial anti-poverty program, has released Walking in Solidarity with those on the Margins, its 24-page report on its synod listening sessions. The report is based on only “74 unique pieces of feedback” from the nation’s 194 dioceses and eparchies.



“Almost everyone mentioned issues relating to division, polarization, and a lack of willingness to address structural issues as one of their main areas of concern,” according to the report. “Most poignantly, nearly every participant noted the profoundly negative impact polarization and division within the Church are having on their work.”



“Another major theme was the lack of authentic engagement and support by the Church, particularly in addressing the roots of poverty and inequality,” the report continued. “The structural sin of racism was another persistent theme ... and was also reflected in the ways they felt the Church’s lack of support.”

