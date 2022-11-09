Catholic World News

New Vatican sculpture dedicated to the homeless

November 09, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has dedicated a new sculpture in St. Peter’s Square that calls attention to the suffering of homeless people.



The life-sized bronze statue entitled “Sheltering,” by Canadian sculptor Timothy Schmalz, depicts a resting human figure, partially covered by a blanket that is pulled across him by a dove.

