Rochester diocese to pay $55 million to sex abuse survivors

November 09, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: “Once again, while I know my words may seem hollow, simply repeating a rehearsed apology, I renew with sincerity my deep apology to the survivors of sexual abuse,” Bishop Bishop Salvatore Matano wrote in a letter to the faithful. “The history of sexual abuse of children in our Church has caused tremendous pain, hardship, alienation, and understandable anger.”

