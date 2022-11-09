Catholic World News

Vatican diplomat renews call for special status for Jerusalem

November 09, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Addressing a UN meeting on Palestinian refugees, Archbishop Gabriele Caccia, apostolic nuncio and Permanent Observer of the Holy See to the United Nations, said that “the Holy See reiterates its position in calling for a special status [for Jerusalem], internationally guaranteed, within which the various aspirations are composed in a harmonious and stable form and are adequately and effectively protected, so that no party can override the rights of the others.”

