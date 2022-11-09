Catholic World News

Former Pope Benedict to mount legal defense over abuse cover-up accusation

November 09, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: In June, a 38-year-old man filed suit, alleging he was abused by a priest when he was 11 or 12: that is, in 1995 or 1996, long after the future Pope ceased to be Archbishop of Munich (1977-82).



Nonetheless, the man alleges that Pope Emeritus bears some legal culpability, as he permitted the priest, who had already been accused of abuse in Essen, to come to Munich for therapy and work in a parish. The former Pontiff has denied that he knew of the priest’s abuse in Essen.

