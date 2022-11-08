Catholic World News

German bishop resigns after conviction for embezzlement

November 08, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has accepted the resignation of Bishop Johannes Bündgens, an auxiliary of the Aachen diocese, who was convicted in July on embezzlement charges.



Bishop Bündgens was found guilty of taking €128,000 from a woman who was suffering from dementia. He had appealed the verdict, but withdrew his appeal and submitted his resignation.

