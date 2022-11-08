Catholic World News

The Holy Spirit is a wellspring of joy, unity, and prophecy: papal address to Bahrain’s priests, religious

November 08, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: On November 6, the final day of his apostolic journey to Bahrain, Pope Francis presided over a prayer meeting with bishops, priests, consecrated persons, seminarians, and pastoral workers.



“Let us now invoke the maternal intercession of the Virgin Mary, whom I am happy to venerate as Our Lady of Arabia,” he added. “May she help us always to be guided by the Holy Spirit, and keep us joyful and united in affection and love. I am counting on you: do not to forget to pray for me.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

