Always seek new ways to serve the Lord, Pope tells Claretians

November 08, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: On November 7, Pope Francis received members of the community of the Claretianum (Claretian Institute of Theology of Consecrated Life) in commemoration of its 50th anniversary. The Claretians, or Missionary Sons of the Immaculate Heart of the Blessed Virgin Mary, were founded by St. Anthony Mary Claret in 1849.



“Do not tire of going to the frontiers, even to the frontiers of thought; of opening paths, of accompanying, rooted in the Lord in order to be bold in mission,” the Pope said in his address.

