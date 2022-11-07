Catholic World News

Pope says: three world wars in one century

November 07, 2022

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis repeated his claim that we are experiencing a third world war, during his exchange with reporters on his return flight from Bahrain to Rome.



Stretching the definition of a century, the Pope said that the current conflict is similar to World War I (1914-1918) and World War II (1939-1945). “The one is a world war,” he said, “because it is true that when empires, either on one side or the other weaken, they need to make a war in order to feel strong – and also to sell weapons!” He repeated the speculation “that if we didn’t make weapons for a year, we could end world hunger.”



The Vatican News service gave prominent coverage to the Pontiff’s remarks on war, which included his plea to journalists to be pacifists.





The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!