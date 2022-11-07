Catholic World News

Catholic Charities publishes advocacy manual

November 07, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Catholic Charities USA has published a new 68-page manual for legislative advocacy.



“We are called to be architects and to partner with others to begin to rebuild our nation on a foundation that respects the dignity of every person and promotes the common good,” the manual states. “Just as an architect begins to build with a vision and a blueprint as guides, we, too, must have a vision and a strategy for our advocacy efforts.”

