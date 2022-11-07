Catholic World News

Indian Christians seek an end to abuse by Hindu radicals

November 07, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Christians in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh (map) protested rising persecution since the passage of an anti-conversion law. The state is 80% Hindu and 19% Muslim; only 0.2% of its population is Christian.

