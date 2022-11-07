Catholic World News

Theme of annual Vatican message to Hindus: ‘Together promoting conviviality and co-responsibility’

November 07, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: The Dicastery for Interreligious Dialogue recently released a message to Hindus for Diwali.



The message concluded, “As believers and leaders of our religious communities who are grounded in our own respective religious beliefs and convictions, and with a common concern and responsibility for the welfare of human family and of the earth-our common home, may we, Christians and Hindus, joining hands with those of all other religious traditions and people of good will, promote, individually and collectively, the spirit of conviviality and co-responsibility to transform this world into a secure home for everyone to live in with peace and joy!”

