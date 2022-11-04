Catholic World News

NPR broadcasts audio recording of abortion

November 04, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: In a report on access to abortion in Michigan (a report that was highly sympathetic to the abortion industry), National Public Radio broadcast an audio recording of an abortion.



Pro-life activists found the broadcast shocking. Lila Rose of Live Action remarked: “This is what hell sounds like.”

