India: priest involved in protests denies foreign aid allegation

November 04, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: In the southwestern Indian state of Kerala (map), the Church has organized protests on behalf of fishermen against the construction of a private seaport that would displace them from their homes.



“Our protest has now entered the 105th day and we are getting good public support, but we are being accused of accepting foreign funds to destabilize the country and its developments,” said Father Theodacious D’Cruz.

