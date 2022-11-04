Catholic World News

Trenton bishop issues catechetical series on the Eucharist

November 04, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: “It is my hope that this series will help catechize the faithful and dispel recently and widely advertised misunderstandings about the Eucharist,” Bishop David O’Connell of Trenton (NJ) said of the series.

