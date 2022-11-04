Catholic World News

USCCB action alert: ‘Tell Congress to prioritize policies that support women, children, and families’

November 04, 2022

» Continue to this story on USCCB

CWN Editor's Note: “As Catholics in a post-Roe world, we continue to respond to our call to build a culture of life that supports the dignity of every person at every stage,” the US Conference of Catholic Bishops stated in an action alert. “Encourage your members of Congress to pass legislation that advances the health, safety, and flourishing of women, children, and families.”



Examples of such legislation, in the USCCB’s judgment, include the Pregnant Workers Fairness Act, the PUMP for Nursing Mothers Act, and the Child Tax Credit, as well as support for “paid family leave, pregnancy resource centers, child care and pre-kindergarten programs, housing, nutrition, maternal and child health, adoption, healthy relationships, environmental protections, inclusion of immigrant families in social programs, and the end of marriage penalties.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!