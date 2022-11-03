Catholic World News

Pope encourages Catholic Action youth to become leaven in society

November 03, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: “This is very important,” the Pope said in an Italian-language address to the youth of the Italian Catholic Action lay apostolate: “to learn through experience that in the Church we are all brothers and sisters by Baptism; that we are all protagonists and responsible; that we have different gifts and all for the good of the community; that life is vocation, following Jesus; that faith is a gift to be given, to witness.”



“Fraternity in the Church is founded in Christ, in His presence in us and among us,” the Pope continued. “Thanks to Him we welcome each other, bear each other, forgive each other.”



Referring to the Rosary, he added, “Mirror yourself every day in the joyful, luminous, sorrowful and glorious events of [Christ’s] life, and they will enable you to live the ordinary in an extraordinary way, that is, with the newness of the Spirit, the newness of the Gospel.”

