Representatives of National Catholic-Muslim Dialogue explore fraternity

November 03, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: “Fraternity in Dialogue” was the theme of the most recent meeting of the National Catholic-Muslim Dialogue, co-chaired by Cardinal Blase Cupich of Chicago and Shaykh Abdul Rahman Khan of the Islamic Circle of North America.



“Fraternity through dialogue is a timely, indeed necessary, means to advance relations between Catholics and Muslims, as was made plain in the 2019 joint statement, Document on Human Fraternity for World Peace and Living Together,” said Cardinal Cupich. “The statement also serves to contribute a major religious response to the healing desperately needed in our civil and political discourse at home.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

