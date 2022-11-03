Catholic World News

Luxembourg’s PM meets with Pontiff

November 03, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis recently received Xavier Bettel, Luxembourg’s prime minister since 2013. The Western European nation of 640,000 (map), is 74% Christian (72% Catholic) and 3% Muslim.



Bettel, who contracted a civil marriage to a man in 2015, also met with Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Holy See’s Secretary of State, and Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher, the Holy See’s Secretary for Relations with States and International Organizations. The parties discussed Church-state relations, the war in Ukraine, and assistance to migrants and refugees.

